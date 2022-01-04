Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Crocs by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,308,000 after acquiring an additional 14,523 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 213.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 16,762 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total value of $531,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,171,340 over the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $132.11 on Tuesday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $183.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.52 and its 200-day moving average is $143.23.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.22.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

