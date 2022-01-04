Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $15.15 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.8% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 24,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 14,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 169,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 101,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.66.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.83. 323,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,988,350. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

