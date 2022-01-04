Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $12.03 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 222,754 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.24. The stock had a trading volume of 226,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,363,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average of $53.95. The company has a market cap of $219.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

