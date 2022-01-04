Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $10,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,214,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,435,000 after purchasing an additional 205,430 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 258,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after buying an additional 26,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AIG traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.93. The stock had a trading volume of 14,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,384,505. The company has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 20.09%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

