McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 76,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.2% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 96.3% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,580,000 after acquiring an additional 129,753 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $248.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.92. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.78. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $169.34 and a 1 year high of $251.04.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus increased their price objective on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.83.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,633 shares of company stock worth $15,322,645. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

