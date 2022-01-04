Maxcoin (MAX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.00

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $661,818.78 and approximately $5.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,921.79 or 1.00197191 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00090303 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.48 or 0.00494314 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.94 or 0.00292419 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014891 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.45 or 0.00150430 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00010143 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

