Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Maxar is witnessing solid bookings in both the Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. There is huge potential for growth among three key components of its addressable market — the U.S. government, other international governments and commercial customers. It recently announced contract extensions with three international defense and intelligence customers. Totaling more than $100 million, the agreements allow these customers to download 30 cm-class satellite imagery to their ground stations from Maxar’s constellation under its Direct Access Program. One of the contracts provide a commitment to purchase direct access to Maxar’s WorldView Legion satellites, the first of which is expected to launch between May 15, 2022, and Jun 13, 2022. However, the company has a huge debt burden, which limits its growth prospects.”

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MAXR. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.32. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $437.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,113.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 33.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 22,303 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 72,022 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxar Technologies (MAXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.