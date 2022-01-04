Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF) Short Interest Update

Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,700 shares, an increase of 64.2% from the November 30th total of 200,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Matsumotokiyoshi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of Matsumotokiyoshi stock remained flat at $$40.50 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. Matsumotokiyoshi has a one year low of $40.50 and a one year high of $40.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70.

Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings Co, Ltd. operates a chain of drug stores and insurance dispensing pharmacies in Japan. The company also provides wholesale, as well as management support services. It operates through a network of 1,717 retail stores in 47 prefectures in Japan. The company also operates 31 branches in Thailand; and stores in Taiwan.

