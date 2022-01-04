Matrix AI Network Hits Market Capitalization of $7.58 Million (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $7.58 million and $530,751.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0354 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.04 or 0.00319478 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008163 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000861 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Profile

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars.

