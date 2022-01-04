Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.84 and last traded at $40.83. Approximately 2,833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,699,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.98.

MTDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Capital One Financial downgraded Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 4.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

In related news, Director Reynald Baribault acquired 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 417.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

