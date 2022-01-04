Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will announce $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.22. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4,280%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $10.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.57.

In other news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VAC traded up $3.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.00. 3,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,393. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $121.89 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -147.45 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently -183.05%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

