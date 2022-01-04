Markel Corp Acquires 166,010 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,057,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,010 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up approximately 2.2% of Markel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Markel Corp owned 0.29% of Analog Devices worth $177,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $696,224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $386,491,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $256,370,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 323.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,631,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 87.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,588,000 after purchasing an additional 964,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock opened at $175.77 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.25 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.54 and its 200-day moving average is $172.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Citigroup lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

