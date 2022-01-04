Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Short Interest Up 250.0% in December

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 583,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,914 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Marine Petroleum Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $8.98.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 58.93%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1067 per share. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.