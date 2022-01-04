Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 354 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 42.8% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 154.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.85.

Shares of CCI opened at $207.74 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a PE ratio of 68.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.46.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 194.06%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.