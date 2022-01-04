Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases 807 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 226,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $19,691,000 after purchasing an additional 23,756 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 67,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 168,086 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 52,637 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.29. 100,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,389,057. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $230.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.