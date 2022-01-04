Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases 1,892 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 21.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.9% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 34,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Puzo Michael J purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $226,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.