Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 205,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,150,000 after buying an additional 31,493 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $168.22. The stock had a trading volume of 62,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,973. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.80. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.78 and a 12-month high of $169.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

