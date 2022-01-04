Marcum Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in 3M by 83.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 34,359 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth $370,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in 3M by 4.2% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 10,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.1% during the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $177.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 52 week low of $163.38 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.57.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

