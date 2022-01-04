Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, a growth of 225.5% from the November 30th total of 29,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 255.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 433,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 15,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in Manning & Napier by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 77,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Manning & Napier from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

NYSE:MN opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. Manning & Napier has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $149.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $37.54 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Manning & Napier’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

