Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,395 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for 2.6% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $14,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 50.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,643.96.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $25.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,351.99. 8,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,419. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,483.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,480.98. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,005.14 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

