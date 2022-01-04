MakiSwap Hits 24-Hour Volume of $311,980.00 (MAKI)

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and $311,980.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0407 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00063532 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00073709 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,803.30 or 0.08219092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00079798 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,275.54 or 1.00003281 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007527 BTC.

MakiSwap Coin Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

