MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 67 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 1,766.7% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $39,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,199.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 388.28, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,071.59 and its 200-day moving average is $847.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,291,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,277,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price target (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $833.58.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

