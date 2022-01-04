MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,167 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 4.4% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $46,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Corsicana & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 141,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, MKD Wealth Coaches LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 114,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $114.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.62. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $89.79 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.