MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $776,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW opened at $243.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.77. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.89 and a 12-month high of $248.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

