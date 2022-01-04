MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $218,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,093 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Truist lowered their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

