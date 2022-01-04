MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:MMD)

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.6% over the last three years.

NYSE:MMD opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,093,831 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund were worth $24,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company, which designed to capitalize on opportunities in the municipal bond market. It offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, opportunistic investment approach through active management, and defined term that seeks to provide the then net asset value (NAV) upon termination to shareholders.

