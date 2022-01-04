Magnolia Group LLC Sells 970,842 Shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Magnolia Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 12.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,082,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970,842 shares during the period. Boston Omaha makes up about 31.2% of Magnolia Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Magnolia Group LLC owned about 0.24% of Boston Omaha worth $274,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Boston Omaha from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of BOMN opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $856.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.96 and a quick ratio of 11.96. Boston Omaha Co. has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $49.92.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 160.26%.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

