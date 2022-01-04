Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS MAGE opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. Magellan Gold has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.40.
Magellan Gold Company Profile
