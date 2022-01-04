Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MAGE opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. Magellan Gold has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.40.

Magellan Gold Company Profile

Magellan Gold Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of metals in North America. The firm’s flagship project is The Center Star Gold Mine located in the Elk City mining district, Idaho. It is additionally working to build a collection of operating gold mines in the Western United States.

