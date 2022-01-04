LSV Asset Management Trims Stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 73.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,761 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2,146.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHG opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average of $32.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

