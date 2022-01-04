LSV Asset Management Acquires Shares of 3,300 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $752,849,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 680.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,591,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,671 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,865,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,520,000 after purchasing an additional 904,661 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 541.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 446,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,565,000 after purchasing an additional 377,004 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,880,000 after purchasing an additional 318,232 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $185.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.31 and its 200 day moving average is $190.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.65 and a 52-week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

