Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 125,738 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $76,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 73,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,635,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.64.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $214.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

