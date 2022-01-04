Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 46,076 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,076 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $35,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,033,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 16,347 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 9.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

DELL stock opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.64. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $59.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DELL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $8,523,208.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 373,986 shares of company stock valued at $25,505,083. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.