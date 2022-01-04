Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,685 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $25,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the second quarter worth $41,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 34.3% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 2,250.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde stock opened at $338.64 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $240.80 and a 1-year high of $346.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $173.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $331.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.55.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 62.44%.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LIN. Citigroup began coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.33.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.