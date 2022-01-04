Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $49.18 Million Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,461 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $49,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Qorvo by 352.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 50.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 800.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 210.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.14.

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $159.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.17 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

