Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 832,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 202,011 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of D.R. Horton worth $69,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 74.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 15,241 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 5.8% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.93.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total value of $302,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $108.45 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

