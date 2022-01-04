Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 748,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,125 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Sealed Air worth $40,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after purchasing an additional 849,709 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,583,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,770,000 after purchasing an additional 822,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,110,000 after purchasing an additional 652,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,282,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,089,000 after purchasing an additional 531,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SEE opened at $66.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.78 and a fifty-two week high of $68.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.92.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEE. Truist began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

