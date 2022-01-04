Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Advance Auto Parts worth $31,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 622,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,062,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $236.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.15 and a 52-week high of $243.05.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.11.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

