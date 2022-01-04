Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 82,694 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $59,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $625,747,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after acquiring an additional 775,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after acquiring an additional 677,746 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,163,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,027,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $725.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $654.52 and a 200-day moving average of $620.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $102.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $473.32 and a 1-year high of $731.06.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,068,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Summit Insights cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $701.17.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

