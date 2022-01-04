Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 145,822 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,822 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $51,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 40.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,906,000 after buying an additional 2,316,929 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $35,344,000. Glendon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 18.7% in the second quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,235,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,915,000 after buying an additional 666,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,303,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,301,883,000 after buying an additional 571,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $28,891,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

NYSE CF opened at $70.59 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.06 and a 52-week high of $74.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,642,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $131,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,034 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CF. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.12.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.