Loom Network (LOOM) Trading Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $90.68 million and approximately $8.14 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0907 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Loom Network Coin Profile

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

