Longitude Cayman Ltd. Has $6.47 Million Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software makes up 2.9% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $178.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.58 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.67.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.80.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

