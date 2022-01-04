Longitude Cayman Ltd. Acquires 78,000 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 780.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the quarter. Virgin Galactic comprises 1.0% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 292,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 131,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 52,086 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. 43.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $300,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group lowered Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

Shares of SPCE opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.76. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.21.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

