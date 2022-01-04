Local Bounti (TSE:LOCL) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at Cormark

Local Bounti (TSE:LOCL) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Cormark from C$8.25 to C$3.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 337.50% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, downgraded shares of Local Bounti to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.85 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of TSE:LOCL traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.80. 27,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,036. Local Bounti has a 12-month low of C$0.66 and a 12-month high of C$7.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.17 million and a PE ratio of -0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,199.82.

