Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.64

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 46.64 ($0.63) and traded as high as GBX 48.34 ($0.65). Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 47.80 ($0.64), with a volume of 49,249,396 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LLOY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.69) to GBX 54 ($0.73) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 48 ($0.65) to GBX 52 ($0.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.66) price target on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 57.14 ($0.77).

The company has a market capitalization of £33.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 48.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 46.64.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers bought 144,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £67,967.64 ($91,588.25).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

