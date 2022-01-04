Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Short Interest Update

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:LBTI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.10. 2,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,906. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17. Lithium & Boron Technology has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $7.00.
Lithium & Boron Technology Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium & Boron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium & Boron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.