Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Short Interest Update

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LBTI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.10. 2,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,906. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17. Lithium & Boron Technology has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

Get Lithium & Boron Technology alerts:

Lithium & Boron Technology Company Profile

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc engages in the manufacturing of boric acid. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Boric Acid segment. The company was founded by James Jun Wang and Wen Bin Lin in 1954 and is headquartered in Xai Xi, China.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Lithium & Boron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium & Boron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.