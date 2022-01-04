Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) vs. The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Head-To-Head Survey

Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) and The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Lion Group alerts:

This table compares Lion Group and The Goldman Sachs Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Group N/A N/A N/A The Goldman Sachs Group 34.46% 24.52% 1.68%

1.6% of Lion Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of The Goldman Sachs Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Lion Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of The Goldman Sachs Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Lion Group has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Goldman Sachs Group has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lion Group and The Goldman Sachs Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Group 0 0 0 0 N/A The Goldman Sachs Group 0 8 11 0 2.58

The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus price target of $431.37, suggesting a potential upside of 9.12%. Given The Goldman Sachs Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Goldman Sachs Group is more favorable than Lion Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lion Group and The Goldman Sachs Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Group $10.23 million 5.01 -$3.35 million N/A N/A The Goldman Sachs Group $53.50 billion 2.47 $9.46 billion $60.63 6.52

The Goldman Sachs Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Group.

Summary

The Goldman Sachs Group beats Lion Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lion Group

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract for difference trading, insurance brokerage, asset management, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients. It also provides total return swap (TRS) services, which include A-shares and Hong Kong stock basket-linked TRS. Lion Group Holding Ltd. has a strategic partnership with Grandshores Technology Group Limited. The company is headquartered in Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients. The Global Markets segment serves its clients who buy and sell financial products, funding and manage risk. The Asset Management segment provides investment services to help clients preserve and grow their financial assets. The Consumer & Wealth Management segment helps clients to achieve their individual financial goals by providing a wealth advisory and banking services. The company was founded by Marcus Goldman in 1869 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.