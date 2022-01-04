Lincoln National Corp Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

IYH opened at $297.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.60. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $238.04 and a 52 week high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

