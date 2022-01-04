Lincoln National Corp Sells 509 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSTZ. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 11.2% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 62,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 13.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 9.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 5.3% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,377,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $39.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.26. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $43.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.2717 dividend. This represents a $15.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 39.09%. This is a boost from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

