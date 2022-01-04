Lincoln National Corp Sells 260 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FMAT opened at $49.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.23. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $50.60.

