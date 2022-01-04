Lincoln National Corp Raises Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 21,209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.64.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $81.52 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $71.81 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.55 and a 200-day moving average of $98.86.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

